Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.12.26

New World Screwworm:

Several NWS cases have been detected in Texas as well as New Mexico. For the latest information about on-going cases, visit the NWS Dashboard, Colorado information is available at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.

The FDA has information on the list of Conditionally Approved and Emergency Use Authorization medications. Using these medications requires a veterinary relationship and record keeping.

Here is a list of additional available NWS resources:

Updates on Equine Disease Outbreaks

For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S., including Vesicular Stomatitis and Equine Infectious Anemia, visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus:

Idaho continues to report affected dairy cattle cases. TX and UT have also reported single herd cases in the last 30 days. In addition to those affected states, CA is also considered affected through the National Milk Testing Strategy program. All affected states are required to test lactating dairy cattle before movement.

Several cases in birds spread across the country have been detected in the last 30 days. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. Visit Western Small Flocks Collaborative for an overview of poultry diseases of concern.