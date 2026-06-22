Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.23.26

New World Screwworm:

Active cases of NWS are ongoing in TX, with three new cases over this past weekend. The case in New Mexico is now inactive, although surveillance efforts there will likely continue to be heightened. For the latest information about on-going cases, visit the NWS Dashboard, Colorado information is available at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.

The FDA has information on the list of Conditionally Approved and Emergency Use Authorization medications. Using these medications requires a valid veterinary client patient relationship (VCPR) and record keeping.

Here is a list of additional available NWS resources and educational events. For previous resources, refer to the archived Update on 6.12.26:

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

New Mexico has experienced an outbreak of VSV last week. None of the affected counties border Colorado, but the ongoing outbreak emphasizes the importance of biosecurity and pest control for horses and on premises. For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S. visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus:

Idaho continues to report dairy cattle cases. TX and UT have also reported cases in the last 30 days. In addition to those affected states, CA is also considered affected through the National Milk Testing Strategy program. All affected states are required to test lactating dairy cattle prior to movement.

Several cases in poultry spread across the country have been detected in the last 30 days. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. Visit Western Small Flocks Collaborative for an overview of poultry diseases of concern.

Upcoming Events: