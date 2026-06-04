Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.4.26

Updates on reportable diseases in Colorado and around the world

New World Screwworm:

A NWS case has been detected in Texas. You can get the most current national updates from the USDA site, and Colorado information at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.

The FDA recently approved Emergency Use Authorization for Dectomax/ Dectomax-CA1 (doramectin injection) injectable solution in several species.

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

The equine facility in Montezuma Co. where VSV was detected is now out of quarantine. Three total cases were found on that premise, with no other cases detected thus far in Colorado. New Mexico just reported its first VSV case this year, indicating that the virus continues to circulate in the region. Again, guidelines formulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for fairs and shows are listed here.

Equine Infectious Anemia

Another EIA case in Weld Co. was confirmed this week. This horse had exposure to another positive horse over a year ago, reinforcing the fact that annual testing is important. Testing and tracebacks will continue.

Equine biosecurity recommendations have been created for horse operations by CSU Extension, located here. In the case of both diseases, flies are one way to spread infection, so insect control on horses and in the environment is important. For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S., visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus

Idaho continues to report affected cattle cases. It is the only affected state in over the last 30 days. Indiana reported more poultry cases earlier this week in several flocks. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. For an overview of poultry diseases of concern, visit Healthybirds.

Relevant Veterinary-related Resources

Heat Impacts on Livestock: With temperatures rising, being aware of heat stress in cattle and other livestock is critical. Check out these resources from the USDA and the Center for Food Security and Public Health.

Drought: Most regions of Colorado are experiencing some level of drought. Visit Colorado Drought Advisors for updates and information, as well as Drought Planning Workshop dates. Visit Colorado Department of Agriculture for additional resources.