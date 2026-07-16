Veterinary Animal Health Update 7.16.26
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus:
The premises where a recent case of VSV was detected in Montrose Co. has been released from quarantine. No other premises have been affected to-date. Continued monitoring of equines as they arrive at county fairs is important, keeping an eye out for any lesions on the lips and muzzle. Ongoing fly control is another important preventative method. View guidelines formulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for fairs and shows. So far, no cases have been detected at animal evacuation facilities necessitated by ongoing fires, so credit should be given to those running the facilities and monitoring livestock health.
New World Screwworm:
Texas cases of NWS are ongoing, with half of the total listed cases being inactive. This means mitigation strategies and on-site treatments are working as expected. See the status map and find the most up-to-date information on the situation in Texas at the TAHC site. Visit Colorado Department of Ag NWS for Colorado-specific information, including a maggot submission form for ALL species. If you have a suspicious case, please contact the State Veterinarian’s office at (303)869-9130. Additional resources and webinars can be found through the Extension Disaster Education Network.
Emergency Management Resources
Fires are an ongoing issue and will be for the rest of the summer and into fall. For real-time updates on active fires in Colorado, download the Watchduty.org app. Extension has numerous resources available, including a targeted handout for caring for livestock after a disaster. Wildfire smoke respiratory issues in all species is a concern, get more information from the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Swine Health
- Summer heat preparations for swine operations.
- Get information on and access to official EIDs for your breeding operation. Biosecurity recommendations created by the Pork Checkoff for fairs and shows.
Veterinary Animal Health Update 7.2.26
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus:
A new case of VSV was detected in Montrose Co. This horse is on a premise with other horses, but none of the horses have a travel history. This means that the midges that spread the disease are in the region. Guidelines formulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for fairs and shows are listed here., with an emphasis on insect control. As these areas are also threatened by fires and the need to evacuate and comingle animals, biosecurity at evacuation facilities is important. The guidelines linked above can be modified to assist in biosecurity practices at evac facilities.
New World Screwworm:
Texas cases of NWS are ongoing. See the status map here, and find the most up-to-date information on the situation in Texas at the TAHC site. Visit the Colorado Department of Ag NWS site for Colorado-specific information, including a maggot submission form for ALL species. If you have a suspicious case, please contact the State Veterinarian’s office at (303)869-9130.
There is significant concern regarding animal movement during the NWS outbreak. It is important to remember that animal movement IS possible and will be supported by State and Federal animal health regulators. Here are details on how movement out of an infested zone can occur. For NWS regulatory rules for each state, the NCBA has put together a list of states linked to those movement orders and guidance. Specific Colorado requirements can be found here, focusing on section 14.2.2.
For equine-specific information, visit the American Association of Equine Practitioners NWS information page.
Emergency Management Resources:
Fires are an ongoing issue and will be for the rest of the summer and into fall. For real-time updates on active fires in Colorado, download the Watchduty.org app. Extension has numerous resources available, accessible starting here.
Created by Ana Bertozzi, DVM 2027 and an Extension Summer Intern in 2025, the All-Hazards Animal Health Considerations Playbook is a simplified resource targeting Emergency Managers and first responders, but useful to anyone involved with animals.
Drought Resources:
- Droughtadvisors.org
- https://ag.colorado.gov/home/drought
Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.23.26
New World Screwworm:
Active cases of NWS are ongoing in TX, with three new cases over this past weekend. The case in New Mexico is now inactive, although surveillance efforts there will likely continue to be heightened. For the latest information about on-going cases, visit the NWS Dashboard, Colorado information is available at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.
The FDA has information on the list of Conditionally Approved and Emergency Use Authorization medications. Using these medications requires a valid veterinary client patient relationship (VCPR) and record keeping.
Here is a list of additional available NWS resources and educational events. For previous resources, refer to the archived Update on 6.12.26:
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
New Mexico has experienced an outbreak of VSV last week. None of the affected counties border Colorado, but the ongoing outbreak emphasizes the importance of biosecurity and pest control for horses and on premises. For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S. visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus:
Idaho continues to report dairy cattle cases. TX and UT have also reported cases in the last 30 days. In addition to those affected states, CA is also considered affected through the National Milk Testing Strategy program. All affected states are required to test lactating dairy cattle prior to movement.
Several cases in poultry spread across the country have been detected in the last 30 days. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. Visit Western Small Flocks Collaborative for an overview of poultry diseases of concern.
Upcoming Events:
- July 8, 2026, 5:30 p.m. -The Screwworm Outbreak-Presented in person at the Adams County Human Services Center. Dr. Kathy Whitman and Dr. Tyler Cozzens presenting. Registration form.
- July 8 – 12, 2026 -The 2026 NACAA Annual Meeting & Professional Improvement Conference- Denver, CO. More information.
Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.12.26
New World Screwworm:
Several NWS cases have been detected in Texas as well as New Mexico. For the latest information about on-going cases, visit the NWS Dashboard, Colorado information is available at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.
The FDA has information on the list of Conditionally Approved and Emergency Use Authorization medications. Using these medications requires a veterinary relationship and record keeping.
Here is a list of additional available NWS resources:
- Texas Animal Health Commission NWS site
- Pre-movement Inspection Checklist
- Continuity of Business Animal Movement Guidelines
- USDA APHIS NWS Response Playbook
- National Cattlemen’s Beef Association resource page
Updates on Equine Disease Outbreaks
For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S., including Vesicular Stomatitis and Equine Infectious Anemia, visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus:
Idaho continues to report affected dairy cattle cases. TX and UT have also reported single herd cases in the last 30 days. In addition to those affected states, CA is also considered affected through the National Milk Testing Strategy program. All affected states are required to test lactating dairy cattle before movement.
Several cases in birds spread across the country have been detected in the last 30 days. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. Visit Western Small Flocks Collaborative for an overview of poultry diseases of concern.
Veterinary Animal Health Update 6.4.26
Updates on reportable diseases in Colorado and around the world
New World Screwworm:
An NWS case has been detected in Texas. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is monitoring the situation; you can find their press release for more details and further information on the USDA response. You can get the most current national updates from the USDA site, and Colorado information at the Colorado Department of Ag site, including a maggot submission form for ALL species.
The FDA recently approved Emergency Use Authorization for Dectomax/ Dectomax-CA1 (doramectin injection) injectable solution in several species.
Vesicular Stomatitis Virus
The equine facility in Montezuma Co. where VSV was detected is now out of quarantine. Three total cases were found on that premise, with no other cases detected thus far in Colorado. New Mexico just reported its first VSV case this year, indicating that the virus continues to circulate in the region. Again, guidelines formulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for fairs and shows are listed here.
Equine Infectious Anemia
Another EIA case in Weld Co. was confirmed this week. This horse had exposure to another positive horse over a year ago, reinforcing the fact that annual testing is important. Testing and tracebacks will continue.
Equine biosecurity recommendations have been created for horse operations by CSU Extension, located here. In the case of both diseases, flies are one way to spread infection, so insect control on horses and in the environment is important. For the most up to date alerts and information on equine diseases around the U.S., visit the Equine Disease Communication Center.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus
Idaho continues to report affected cattle cases. It is the only affected state in over the last 30 days. Indiana reported more poultry cases earlier this week in several flocks. Biosecurity should still be a priority on all bird facilities for not only HPAI, but other contagious diseases. For an overview of poultry diseases of concern, visit Healthybirds.
Relevant Veterinary-related Resources
Heat Impacts on Livestock: With temperatures rising, being aware of heat stress in cattle and other livestock is critical. Check out these resources from the USDA and the Center for Food Security and Public Health.
Drought: Most regions of Colorado are experiencing some level of drought. Visit Colorado Drought Advisors for updates and information, as well as Drought Planning Workshop dates. Visit Colorado Department of Agriculture for additional resources.