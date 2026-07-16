Veterinary Animal Health Update 7.2.26 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus: A new case of VSV was detected in Montrose Co. This horse is on a premise with other horses, but none of the horses have a travel history. This means that the midges that spread the disease are in the region. Guidelines formulated by the Colorado Department of Agriculture for fairs and shows are listed here., with an emphasis on insect control. As these areas are also threatened by fires and the need to evacuate and comingle animals, biosecurity at evacuation facilities is important. The guidelines linked above can be modified to assist in biosecurity practices at evac facilities. New World Screwworm: Texas cases of NWS are ongoing. See the status map here, and find the most up-to-date information on the situation in Texas at the TAHC site. Visit the Colorado Department of Ag NWS site for Colorado-specific information, including a maggot submission form for ALL species. If you have a suspicious case, please contact the State Veterinarian’s office at (303)869-9130. There is significant concern regarding animal movement during the NWS outbreak. It is important to remember that animal movement IS possible and will be supported by State and Federal animal health regulators. Here are details on how movement out of an infested zone can occur. For NWS regulatory rules for each state, the NCBA has put together a list of states linked to those movement orders and guidance. Specific Colorado requirements can be found here, focusing on section 14.2.2. For equine-specific information, visit the American Association of Equine Practitioners NWS information page. Emergency Management Resources: Fires are an ongoing issue and will be for the rest of the summer and into fall. For real-time updates on active fires in Colorado, download the Watchduty.org app. Extension has numerous resources available, accessible starting here. Created by Ana Bertozzi, DVM 2027 and an Extension Summer Intern in 2025, the All-Hazards Animal Health Considerations Playbook is a simplified resource targeting Emergency Managers and first responders, but useful to anyone involved with animals. Drought Resources: Droughtadvisors.org

https://ag.colorado.gov/home/drought